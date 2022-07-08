Reno Omokri Denies Reports That His Twitter Account Was Suspended

Who were the people insulting, abusing, and threatening other Nigerians before Peter Obi? Think! You know. Are you still seeing them? No. There is a reason why. They just changed their name from what you once knew, to Obidients. They changed name, but not behaviour!

#TableShaker

Look at their strategy. Propaganda, insults, abuses and threats. They have always had a well oiled social media propaganda unit. They are organised cyber bullies. They criticise others, but don’t want to be criticised. They are worse than Buhari and his Buharists

#TableShaker

This is who they are! This is what they wish for Nigeria. They are violent. They are part of an organisation supporting violence. They brought their violent behaviour to Peter Obi and became his Obidients. They picked on the wrong person when they picked on me!

#TableShaker

Look at what they have been circulating out of frustration. My handle is @renoomokri. This handle (which they created for propaganda purposes) is @renoomokiri.

I am here. On Twitter. Thriving. Watching their frustration with amusement!

#TableShaker



https://twitter.com/renoomokri/status/1545438855985242112?t=sd7zDmP7nfFicUiCo7qtJw&s=19

