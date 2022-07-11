Reno Omokri Mocks “Special Rally” Held By Peter Obi’s Fans In Nsukka

These are photos of the special rally Obidients held at Nsukka for Peter Obi. You can count how many people came. And this is his home region. Perhaps if they spend less time attacking my one year old daughter, they may wake up from their Internet DELUSION!

#TableShaker

https://twitter.com/renoomokri/status/1546484991873486848

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related