Report Robbery In Police Stations, Not Twitter – Lagos Police Spokesman

Following an alleged incessant robbery at Aguda, Surulere area of Lagos State, the state’s Police Command has called on residents to ensure incidents are adequately reported at designated police stations in their area.

A resident, Kelechi Bernard, on Thursday took to his Twitter handle to lament the repeated armed robbery along Adetola street, in Aguda.

“Robbers are having a field day in Aguda Surulere Lagos. These dangerous individuals raid homes from 2am, traumatizing Innocent citizens.

“Streets affected are the ones branching off Adetola Street, heading towards Cele Bus Stop. Reports about the raids have been consistent over the past few days,” he wrote.

He, however, called on the Lagos police to tackle the issues.

Another Twitter user, Don sazzy, said he was robbed in the area two months ago.

He said, “Ah I was a victim 2 months ago. In broad daylight oh.

“Went to the police station, gave my statement, they visited my flat self. Till now, nothing. I am moving on abeg,” He added.

A firm, Salyek Steel Limited said, “When incidents are reported police don’t take it seriously until after the incident. What then is the purpose of security when one cannot live comfortably in the hood. What they focus on mostly is how to extort. Am sorry for saying this but the truth must be told.”

Reacting to the report in a post on his Twitter handle, the Lagos state police spokesman, Benjamin Hundeyin, debunked the report.

He stressed that robbery incidents should be reported at the real police station and not twitter stations.

He said, “I just confirmed from the DPO Aguda that not one person has reported these alleged incidents.

“People need to learn to channel their complaints appropriately to real police stations, not twitter stations. Complaints will be followed by actions. Do the needful!

“If these alleged incidents had been reported, the DPO would have mapped out strategies to forestall its perpetuation, including improved patrols. No DPO would want to risk sanctions by ignoring such weighty complaints.”

https://punchng.com/report-robbery-in-stations-not-twitter-lagos-police/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related