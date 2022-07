Video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LnsNxe8K7v0

The authorities need to visit this place” Resident expresses concern as work continues on a partially collapsed building in Lekki, Lagos.

It was seen in a video shared online where Some Nigerian builders trying to repair a house that should be demolished. A part of the structure collapsed and they are using bandage and plaster to fix it.

https://www.instagram.com/tv/CfmP0XrK-L8/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

