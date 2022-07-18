Return All SPY Vehicle Plate Numbers To State Commands, AIG Zone 9 Urges Users

The Assistant Inspector General of Police, Zone 9 Headquarters, Umuahia, AIG Isaac O. Akinmoyede has called on SPY vehicle plate number users in zone to return same to their various state commands in line with the directive of the Inspector General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba banning the use., ABN TV reports.

The AIG gave this advise in a release on Sunday by the PPRO in charge of the zone, SP Yisrael Ini-Obong Jack-Rabin headquartered in Umuahia Abia State.

AIG Isaac Akinmoyede therefore has directed the Commissioners of Police within the Zonal Command – Imo, Abia and Ebonyi States to comply immediately by commencing enforcement of the ban without any exception.

He said irrespective of whether such vehicle plate numbers have police authorisation or not, the latest IGP’s directive invalidates any authorisation earlier issued.

SPY vehicle plate number users are therefore urged to revert to the originally registered plate numbers to avoid embarasment or sanctions.

The release read in part, “The measure is to strengthen the internal security achitectural mechanisms towards effective service delivery and to avoid unnecessary criminal abuse of some previleges attached to the use of the SPY Number Plates by certain categories of persons and corporate bodies in the Country.

“The AIG therefore, advises private individuals and corporate bodies with Vehicles using SPY Number Plates to respectfully revert to the use of the originally registered national licensed plate numbers for such vehicles. Those affected are further advised to voluntarily return those hitherto used SPY Number Plates to the Police Authority through the Office Of the PPROs in the State Police Command Headquarters of Zone, namely Owerri, Umuahia and Abakaliki.”

The Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Zone 9 Headquarters, Umuahia, further directs Commissioners of Police to warn the enforcement Officers to enforce the IGP’s directives professionally without any form of indiscipline.



