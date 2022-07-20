Rev. Fr Chietnum John Mark Killed By Bandits In Kaduna

One of the Rev fathers abducted last week has been confirmed to have been greusomely murdered.

RE: KIDNAPPED PRIESTS OF THE CATHOLIC DIOCESE OF KAFANCHAN

Sequel to the announcement of he two kidnapped priests from our diocese, we wish to announce at Rev. Fr. Donatus Cleophas escaped from his abductors and s reunited with us. However, it is with a deep sense of sorrow and pains that the Bishop. Clergy, Religious and Laity of the Diocese of Kafanchan announce the gruesome murder of Very Rev. Fr. John Mark Chietnum. The Diocese has declared a two day mourning for peaceful repose of his soul and may his soul and the souls of the faithfui departed rest In peace – Amen.

