Rich Egusi Soup With Uziza Leaves, Scent Leaves & Goat Meat (Pictures, Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iNh-LwjjfcU

Egusi soup is widely eaten across the states in Nigeria. This video details the step by step guide on how I make the thick style of Egusi soup for either home use or parties.

Egusi soup is one of the Nigerian soups that when well-prepared gives a craving for more.

In this video, there is a guide on how to make Egusi soup with Uziza leaves, Scent Leaves and Goat Meat, the no frying, lumpy Egusi soup we all love to eat.

You can replicate this and let’s see how it came out for you.

Ingredients:

Egusi Seeds/Melon Seeds

Goat Meat

Osu

Okpei

Palm Oil

Uziza Leaves

Scent Leaves

Yellow Scent Pepper

Crayfish

Seasoning

Salt

Onions

Stock fish

Dry Fish

