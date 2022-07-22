Richard Mille Unveils World’s Thinnest Wristwatch, Costs ₦1.1 Billion (Photos)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d4XSCmOdEMU
Swiss luxury brand Richard Mille is known for pushing technical limits with its watches.
Now, the company has taken the title for maker of the world’s thinnest mechanical watch.
The new RM UP-01 collaboration with Ferrari packs a full working movement into a case just 1.75mm thick.
https://www.businessinsider.com/richard-mille-ferrari-watch-is-worlds-thinnest-2022-7?r=US&IR=T#the-new-watch-is-made-from-grade-5-titanium-that-is-harder-stronger-and-40-lighter-than-steel-6