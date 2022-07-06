Richard Mofe Damijo (RMD) Celebrates His 61st Birthday With Cute Photos

Veteran Nollywood Actor, Richard Mofe Damijo Turns 61 Today

This is 61 and counting! Super grateful and thankful for God’s grace upon my life. Birthdays are a chance to look back and forward and all I see is God’s grace upon the life of this shy warri boy that said yes to life.

Grateful for family, staff, friends and business partners and the hands in the creative industry that have given me so much joy and opportunities to shoot my shot! To all july babies BIG ENERGY all through this perfect month.



https://www.instagram.com/p/CfpmbqGDg6j/?igshid=MDJmNzVkMjY=

#repost @mofedamijo

61 and “it’s Going”

Super thankful and grateful

#sixtiesgivesyouwings



https://www.instagram.com/p/CfqQBPEjNTE/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

