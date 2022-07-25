Right Thinking Nigerians Will Vote For APC In 2023 – Fashola

Fashola: “Right-thinking Nigerians will vote for APC in 2023 — we have served efficiently”

Babatunde Fashola, minister of works and housing, says right-thinking Nigerians will vote for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 general election. Fashola said this when he featured on Sunday Politics, a Channels TV programme.

The minister was asked about Nigerians’ perception of the APC and if the party will be re-elected for the presidency in 2023.

Responding, Fashola said the party will be re-elected based on what it has done for Nigerians, compared to previous governments.

“Nigerians have had the opportunity of two governments,” he said. On a very deep reflection, right-thinking and well-meaning Nigerians will re-elect our party into governance, I am optimistic about that.

“I think we have served this country as efficiently as we can in the most difficult of times. No government has faced COVID; we did.

No government has faced a global scarcity of resources caused by a war in which we are not involved; we did and we are still managing that economy, providing hope and sustainability. I’m optimistic that we will win.”

The minister who also spoke on the recent spat between Bola Tinubu, presidential candidate of the APC, and Atiku Abubakar, standard bearer of the PDP, and advised them to settle their differences.

“The exchange of words, at best, I will call it a stumble. They should quickly recalibrate,” he said.

