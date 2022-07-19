“RIP English” – Reactions Trail Corps Member’s Facebook Post

Update From NAIJA COVER . COM

A Corps Member's blunder-filled Facebook post has elicited reactions from online users.

The NYSC Member, Sadiq Abubakar Lawan on Monday, July 18, shared a photo of himself with a female colleague and wrote: "We thanks God for being us a live"

Facebook Users questioned how he managed to graduate from a higher institution.

“This one nor pass through school, na school pass through am. I nor blame am, I blame their teachers we dey use Hausa teach them for school. Imagine graduate.” one Oga Na Mastar wrote.

Francisca Chichetam: “I wonder how this one managed to graduate from higher institution”

Reactions:

