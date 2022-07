https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LQ6hjPKSQwE

You Have To Pay: Rita Daniels Collects ‘Omugwo’ Fee From Daughter, Regina, In Dollars (Video)

Nollywood actress, Rita Daniels asked her daughter, Regina Daniels to pay her, as she collected her Omugwo money in dollar, IGBERETV reports.

Regina Daniel has told her mom that the money she collected was too much, but she said, the money she collected was up to the time she has spent.



https://www.instagram.com/p/CfzUhLOrCsy/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

