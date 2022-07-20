Rita Dominic & Her Husband, Fidelis Anosike Got Dramatic On Her 47th Birthday

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4N_wcE7Zzbc

Nollywood finest, Rita Uchenna Nkem Dominic, who stepped out to Celebrate her 47th Birthday and had a kissing challenge with her new husband while celebrating, has got people talking. The Nollywood star, who got married in April of this year, kickstarted her birthday celebration by dropping this fiery hot red Kaftan by ‘The Studio by S.B Youme’ on her Instagram page with the caption, A New Year, A New Beginning. Thankful to Gol Always.

Happy Birthday, ReeDee! Without a doubt, Rita Dominic’s traditional wedding, which took place on the 19 of April this year, brought the veteran actress into the spotlight once again. The beautiful traditional wedding crowned the Biggest Nollywood wedding of 2022 did not only see A-list Nollywood starts flying to her home town Imo State to celebrate her big day. The fact that she finally found her Mr right at age 46 made her wedding a memorable one. The events’ glitz and glamour also gave a lot of people hope about finding love. To cap it all, Her millions of fans were so happy for the star actress and wished her nothing less of a happy married life.

Rita Dominic and her husband Fidelis Anosike, popularly known as the publisher of DailyTimes newspapers, have kept their relationship private for reasons best known to them. #RitaDominic #NollywoodactressRitaDominic #RitaDominicandhusband

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related