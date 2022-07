Lagos State Police Command II @rrslagos767

Yesterday, our officers on 3rd Mainland Bridge prevented one Dauda Yakub (29) from jumping into the Lagoon.

He was sitting on the railing when the officer managed to persuade him from diving.

He was handed over to Adekunle Div for them to re-unite him with his family.

