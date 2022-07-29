Ruling On Watching BBN And Porn Related Movies

It’s an era of BBN in Nigeria. Islamically, watching Big Brother Nigeria (BBN) is sinful as it is similar to watching porn which may lead to masturbation and Zina.

Muslims are enjoined to get married and refrain from committing all these sinful acts because of their great punishments.

Shaykh ‘Abdullah Ibn Jibreen (May Allah Have Mercy On Him) was asked about the ruling on watching these kinds of movies and replied:

“Praise be to Allah.

Every Muslim is obliged to keep away from these images and movies which provoke desire and push one to do sinful actions such as masturbation or zina, so that this avoidance will be means of protecting oneself against haraam things. There is no doubt that watching them and persisting in doing so is a major sin, because there is no minor sin if one persists in doing it. The one who persists in doing it is regarded as having fallen into major sin because of his persistence, unlike the one who sees it just once, such as an accidental glance and the like; in that case it is regarded as a minor sin. The same applies to masturbation; if it happens just once in order to reduce the pressure of desire, Allah may pardon that because it is a minor sin, but persisting in it is a major sin.”

As a Muslim, you should avoid watching BBN and related movies.

https://islamqa.info/en/answers/130711/persisting-in-a-minor-sin-makes-it-a-major-sin

