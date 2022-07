Zamar, the 5year old adorable son of the Nigerian dancehall star, will be using just the one eye over the next few days after receiving stitches at the ER following a domestic incident reported by the mum, Selena Leath.

He’s been left with a glued eye and is partially blinded from the accident. Hopefully he recovers soon.

https://www.instagram.com/tv/CgM9XGjgpBC/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

