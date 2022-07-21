Sadio Mane Named African Footballer Of The Year

Sadio Mane has won the 2022 African Player of the Year prize ahead of Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah and Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, claiming the prestigious award at a glitzy ceremony in Rabat on Thursday.

It is the Senegal international’s second African Player of the Year title to become the fifth African after El Hadji Diouf, Samuel Eto’o, Yaya Toure, and Salah to win the award back-to-back.

Having been recognised as the best player on the continent, he is now two triumphs short of Eto’o and Toure – who won the prize a record four times.

Meanwhile, Super Falcons and Barcelona superstar Asisat Oshoala won the 2022 African Women’s Player of the Year ahead of Ajara Nchout Njoya (Cameroon and Inter Milan) and Zambia international Grace Chanda (Zambia and BIIK Kazygurt).

