Sallah: President Buhari Arrives Daura, Katsina (Photos)

PRESIDENT MUHAMMADU BUHARI DEPARTS ABUJA AND ARRIVES DAURA FOR SALLAH HOLIDAY. PHOTO; SUNDAY AGHAEZE. JULY 8TH 2022
The presidential aircraft NAF with Code Number; NA2F conveying the president and members of his entourage touched down at Umaru Musa Yar’adua airport at about 4:00pm The President was received by the Governor of Katsina state Amin Bello Masari.
