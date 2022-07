A Ram has been spotted on a roof amid the Sallah celebration across the country.

There was however no time or location stamp on the video which is currently trending online.

Watch The Video As Obtained By NaijaCover Below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CfyiA78gE1S/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=7d030e65-52ac-43ce-88ff-d60e217c5e65&ig_mid=73D8F2EF-1040-4451-B567-B657D2B80F17

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related