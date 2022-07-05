Sarki Dariya, Josh2funny, Sam& Song Excite Abuja At ‘Depression Pills’ Show (Pics)

Sarki Dariya, Josh2Funny, Sam& Song Excite Abuja Residents As Depression Pills Holds in Style

Top entertainers in Abuja the nation’s capital have thrilled the residents with endless fun and entertainment.

The latest reloaded laughter festival which took place at the Ladi Kwali Hall of Sheraton Hotel Abuja on June 26 was tagged Depression Pills seasons 2, The Raw Truth.

It featured Sarki Dariya, Josh2Funny, Sam& Song, Emma Onye, Victor Thompson

Others who performed include Cri-Snow, Mazi Prosper and MC Organic.

Guests who participated at the comedy show expressed their satisfaction with the quality of entertainment they were thrilled with as well as quality of comedians who performed.

The comedy concert organised by Class Kaptain Entertainment is the second in the series.

This show which came on the heels of disturbing incidences of depression in and outside the Federal Capital Territory Abuja provided a mood of relaxation to the residents.

It also raised an awareness campaign against depression and suicide which has recently not received the needed attention, leaving depressed souls to navigate through their challenges on their own.

Headmaxter who was the chief host also personally took over the stage to entertain his guests, a rare humility among entertainment entrepreneurs.

Guests could not but rain him with lots of cash on the stage.

He also expressed gratitude to the guests, partners and sponsors for their continuous loyalty, promising that the brand will not disappoint them.

Reacting to publications online about Chuks D’ General storming out of the event for not been called before Josh2Funny to perform, he said it particularly did not happen that way, stressing that Chuks D’General is not only his senior colleague but like a brother to him and was actually with him the next day after the event.

