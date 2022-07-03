Sarkin Fulani Arrested In Ekiti As Police Unmask Notorious Kidnapper (Pix)

POPULAR FULANI MAN ARRESTED IN EKITI AS POLICE UNMASK NOTORIOUS KIDNAPPER

The NPF is being hailed by Ekiti residents after the arrest of a prominent Fulani man, Alhaji Abashe Adamu Idris.

A report by the police and sighted by KikioTolu News, revealed that the Sarkin Fulani in Ekiti state and his family were responsible for multiple kidnappings in their axis.

Two kidnap kingpins were arrested by the Rapid Response Squad of the Ekti State Police Command, namely Alhaji Abashe Adamu Idris and Ibrahim Mumini Toyin.

According to spokes person for the command, DSP Sunday Abutu “The duo coordinated numerous highprofile kidnappings in Ekiti including the kidnapping of one Adeeko Ademola and Nasiru Salisu at Adamsy Sawmill, Aisegba-Ekiti.

“The Command Rapid Response Squad in synergy with the vigilantes, acting on credible intelligence, arrested the duo.

“During interrogation, Ibrahim Mumini Toyin confessed to the commission of the crime and claimed that the dastardly act of kidnapping and murder of one of the two victims was carried out by himself and four(4) others who are children of Alhaji Abashe Adamu Idris and are currently at large. He further confessed that Alhaji Abashe Adamu Idris is their kingpin, adding that the ransom collected from their victims was used to purchase cattle by Alhaji Abashe Adamu Idris to increase his herd of cattle.

“Ibrahim Mumini Toyin disclosed that his own share of the ramsom allegedly paid was used to purchase cattle for him by Alhaji Abashe Adamu Idris.

“Suspects are in custody undergoing interrogation and will be arraigned after the conclusion of investigation.

Source: https://kikiotolunews.com/sarkin-fulani-arrested-in-ekiti-as-police-unmask-notorious-kidnapper/

