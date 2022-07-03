SDP Presidential Candidate, Adewole Adebayo Visits Gurudev Sri Ravi Shankar

Nigeria’s SDP presidential candidate Prince Adewole ADEBAYO visited the Art of Living Centre in Washington DC where he met with his good friend the world acclaimed Gurudev Sri Ravi Shankar. The Nigerian political leader and the world spiritual leader conferred extensively in private.

Briefing the public thereafter, both leaders expressed admiration for each other’s work and commitment to public happiness and global peace. Adebayo commended Gurudev for his lifetime of work towards the advancement of the spiritual growth of the human race, global peace through universal happiness and commitment to one humanity for all. He invited Gurudev to pray for Nigeria and to focus on peace and happiness of Nigeria and her leaders and people.

Prince Adebayo laid out his vision for Nigeria for a country that is a paradise for her own people, a pride of the Black people globally and a blessing to the world. The presidential candidate noted that Nigeria will not only prosper materially having been blessed with all it takes to overcome want and deprivations but to thrive and attain the peak of material success. Nigeria will also, under his leadership attain spiritual peace and happiness and contentment so that Nigerians may regain their long held status as the happiest people in the world.

In response, Guredev expressed gratitude for the visit of the presidential candidate and admired his commitment to the peace, happiness and prosperity of Nigeria and remarked that the friendship and visit are not a coincidence but divinely ordained, noting that just like Adebayo, it was from his childhood days he dreamed of his Leadership role and global place in the world today. The Guru dressed and honoured Adebayo and his team in a brief ceremony. Gurudev, prayed for Nigeria and directly addressed the Nigerian people in a short message.

The Guru announced a decision to visit Nigeria in August 2022. Gurudev extended his regards through Adebayo to Nigeria’s former President Olusegun Obasanjo for his visit to Gurudev’s 35th Anniversary of the Art of Living movement in India in 2006 and said he looked forward to Adebayo attendance at the Washington DC version slated for September 2023 as President of Nigeria.

At the conclusion of the visit, members of the close family of Sri Sri Ravi Shankar the Guru had a private session with Prince Adebayo and wished him success in his quests to lead Nigeria. Adebayo thanked the family, expressing that he was deeply touched in the soul and spirit and said he would always consider himself as part of the Gurudev’s family.

https://leaders.ng/2022/07/02/nigerias-sdp-presidential-candidate-prince-adebayo-visits-gurudev/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related