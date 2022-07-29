SDP’s Adewole Adebayo Discusses How He Plans To “Fix Nigeria”

*Prince (Bar.) Adewole Adebayo #ADEquate engaged Nigerians Home and in Diaspora on HOW he plans to fix Nigeria….*

SDP Presidential Candidate

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rGiTfXFNbR4

The SDP Presidential candidate, Prince Adewole Adebayo today joined his Eminence, Rev. Olasupo Samson Ayokunle the outgoing CAN president in handing over service to the new CAN president, His Eminence, Arch Bishop, Dan Okoh at the National Christian Centre Abuja, Nigeria,
Alongside other dignitaries who witnessed the occasion.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FfHR-nrKqWU

