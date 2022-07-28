Security Agencies Trail Suspected IPOB Member Who Threatened To Kill Voters

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qXFGTJgqfZE

Security agencies are looking for a suspected member of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) who declared support for Peter Obi.

The former Anambra governor is the presidential flagbearer of the Labour Party (LP).

DAILY POST reported how the citizen made a video about the 2023 general elections early this month.

The young man threatened to shoot anyone around him who cast vote for Atiku Abubakar or Bola Tinubu.

Abubakar and Tinubu are the presidential candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC).

A security officer told PRNigeria that agents would soon arrest the individual behind the warning.

“The young man, suspected to be an IPOB militant, issued his ‘murder’ threat in a viral 30-second video which circulated on social media.

“It is quite disturbing when the armed criminal vowed that come 2023, he will shoot and kill persons at polling units, who attempt to vote either Atiku or Tinubu.”

The source added that the security and intelligence community were on his trail.

In the video, the youth corked his gun and asked: “You dey observe am?

“I go reach polling unit see men dey vote for Atiku or Tinubu. How far? Una go understand.

“If you know say you no go vote Peter Obi, no come out…no come out”, he said and corked again.

https://dailypost.ng/2022/07/27/peter-obi-security-agencies-trail-ipob-fighter-who-threatened-to-kill-atiku-tinubus-supporters/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related