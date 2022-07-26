See How A Nairalander Prepared A 45-Minute Spaghetti Recipe (Pictures & Video)

Hello everyone,
This recipe will show you how to make simple Spaghetti recipe enough to feed five persons. It can be enjoyed with any protein of choice. Its a very quick dish you can prepare. Enjoy.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5zU86JkuWUU

INGREDIENTS
1 pack of Spaghetti (500g)
6 pieces of sausage fingers (diced)
1 can of sweet corn (250g)
1 can of green peas (250g)
1 pack of tomato and pepper paste (100g)
1 large sized bulb of Onion
1 large sized green pepper
4 medium sized carrots.
1 table spoon of margarine
4 table spoons of vegetable oil
Seasoning and salt to taste
750ml of meat stock

