Pics 1ingredients

Meat 700 naira

Pomo 300 naira

Okra 200 ( didn’t use all

Uziza leaves 50 naira

Ground Crayfish 100 naira

Black and fresh peppers 100 naira.

Amala one derica 300 naira

Pics 2

Steaming meat with little water, seasoning cubes and onions.

Pics 3.. added more water, pomo, ground pepper and crayfish to steamed meat and allowed it to cook properly.

Pics 4..

After meat is done, added the grated okra and fresh pepper to it. Stired and let it boil for a few minutes.

