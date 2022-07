Pics 1… Meat, stockfish head with seasoning cubes and onion. Added little water to steam the meat first before adding more water for the soup.

Pics 2… Ogbono mixed with cold palm oil. I crushed a Maggie crayfish cube inside the ogbono and added to the boiling meat water. Then covered to cook.

Pics 3… I allowed the soup to done and then added ugu leaves and brought it down immediately. Stired and dished it.

Meat. 500

Stockfish head 200

Ogbono. 150

Ugu. 50

Maggie crayfish 50

Ground Pepper 100

