‘See How I Prepared My Delicious Rice & Stew. Please Rate My Cooking Skills’ (Photos)

I can’t remember the last time I cooked, it either bitches come around to cook for me OR I’m always visiting different restaurants buying food everyday of my life.

So, Today I decided to do something different by cooking my own meal. I drove to the market to buy necessary ingredients for stew.

Pics 1 & 2:

Ingredients.

Tomatoes ₦1000

Pepper ₦200

Onions ₦300

Tomatoe paste ₦100

Meat ₦1500

Kpomo ₦500

Groundnut oil

Curry & thyme

Maggie knon

Paprika seasoning

Pics 3: boiling the grinded tomatoes and the meats & kpomo for 15mins

Pics 4: frying the tomatoes and adding all the necessary ingredients.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related