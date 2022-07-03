‘See How I Prepared My Delicious Rice & Stew. Please Rate My Cooking Skills’ (Photos)

I can’t remember the last time I cooked, it either bitches come around to cook for me OR I’m always visiting different restaurants buying food everyday of my life.
So, Today I decided to do something different by cooking my own meal. I drove to the market to buy necessary ingredients for stew.
Pics 1 & 2:
Ingredients.
Tomatoes ₦1000
Pepper ₦200
Onions ₦300
Tomatoe paste ₦100
Meat ₦1500
Kpomo ₦500
Groundnut oil
Curry & thyme
Maggie knon
Paprika seasoning
Pics 3: boiling the grinded tomatoes and the meats & kpomo for 15mins
Pics 4: frying the tomatoes and adding all the necessary ingredients.