‘See How I Prepared My Delicious Rice & Stew. Please Rate My Cooking Skills’ (Photos)

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

I can’t remember the last time I cooked, it either bitches come around to cook for me OR I’m always visiting different restaurants buying food everyday of my life.

So, Today I decided to do something different by cooking my own meal. I drove to the market to buy necessary ingredients for stew.

Pics 1 & 2:
Ingredients.
Tomatoes ₦1000
Pepper ₦200
Onions ₦300
Tomatoe paste ₦100
Meat ₦1500
Kpomo ₦500
Groundnut oil
Curry & thyme
Maggie knon
Paprika seasoning

Pics 3: boiling the grinded tomatoes and the meats & kpomo for 15mins

Pics 4: frying the tomatoes and adding all the necessary ingredients.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
%d bloggers like this: