‘See How My JSS 2 Student Rudely Wrote An Apology Letter To Me’ (Photo)

These are the kind of students we teach in schools now. They will soo frustrate your life and there is nothing you can do about it. Beat them and land in Cell.

I sent this particular female pupil to report herself to the principal that she was mocking me in class. She went there confidently and returned with a smug face, telling me principal asked her to tell me sorry.

I looked at her unconvinced that she went to the principal. Well I later realised she actually did and the principal didn’t take it seriously.

I then asked her to write an apology letter. She went and came back with this piece below…..

APOLOGY LETTER

This is to write that I’m sorry for the disturbance I made in the class. And I’m sorry for the insult if you think that is the way it looks and I’m using this to make a statement too that I disturbed Mr Anthony. But I don’t see it as an insult or an offence but I’m sorry for my wrong deeds. And I will not do it again.

During class I will listen attentively.

And also please increase your voice when teaching or explaining or teaching your subject so that it will be interesting.

Sorry for the wrong deed and mistake I have done.

Yours faithfully

Elisabeth

She signs.

