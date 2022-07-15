See How To Make An Easy And Delicious Fried Rice (Pics & Video)

Fried Rice is a well known rice meal enjoyed by millions of people. Its unique taste and colour come from the variety of spices and vegetables used to prepare it. There are many ways of making Fried rice but in this video I have shown my unique recipe.. enjoy!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qL6HRLJd4v8

Ingredients

FOR MEAT STOCK

1/2 Chicken

1 medium sized onion

4 cloves of garlic (optional)

1 teaspoon of curry powder

1 teaspoon of thyme

1 teaspoon of ginger powder

Seasoning cubes

Salt to taste

Water

FOR THE RICE

8 Cups of rice

1 teaspoon of tumeric powder

1.5 teaspoon of curry powder

Meat stock

Salt and seasoning cubes to taste

Scotch bonnet pepper (atarodo) – to taste

red bell peppers (tatashe) – to taste

hot water

FOR THE VEGETABLE MIX

200ml of vegetable oil

6 fingers of sausage

300g of cow liver

5 medium sized carrots

3 medium sized green bell peppers

1 cup of green peas

1 cup of green beans

1 bulb of white onion

250g of sweet corn

2 cubes of seasoning

