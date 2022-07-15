See How To Make An Easy And Delicious Fried Rice (Pics & Video)

Fried Rice is a well known rice meal enjoyed by millions of people. Its unique taste and colour come from the variety of spices and vegetables used to prepare it. There are many ways of making Fried rice but in this video I have shown my unique recipe.. enjoy!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qL6HRLJd4v8
Ingredients
FOR MEAT STOCK
1/2 Chicken
1 medium sized onion
4 cloves of garlic (optional)
1 teaspoon of curry powder
1 teaspoon of thyme
1 teaspoon of ginger powder
Seasoning cubes
Salt to taste
Water
FOR THE RICE
8 Cups of rice
1 teaspoon of tumeric powder
1.5 teaspoon of curry powder
Meat stock
Salt and seasoning cubes to taste
Scotch bonnet pepper (atarodo) – to taste
red bell peppers (tatashe) – to taste
hot water
FOR THE VEGETABLE MIX
200ml of vegetable oil
6 fingers of sausage
300g of cow liver
5 medium sized carrots
3 medium sized green bell peppers
1 cup of green peas
1 cup of green beans
1 bulb of white onion
250g of sweet corn
2 cubes of seasoning