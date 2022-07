Hurray!!

I am HIV negative.

From today no more olosho. No more hookup & runz girls. No more Nairaland dm. No more mama put sales girls. No more Ikokwu bitters beer parlour promoters. No more alaata. No more groundnut smallies. No more kunu mata.

I renounce any STD-carrying vector in my life.

Ife sure for una paste your HIV test result.

Get yourselves tested today.

HIV/AIDS is real!!

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related