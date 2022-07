Pls mode post this to the right section (thanks).

Things are really get out of hands in Portharcourt.

This small yam below is 2,500 naira at Elelenwo Portharcourt. I just bought it from one aboki lol.

We cracked some jokes though and we became friends, he said he even removed small thing for me lol after mentioning 3.5k (3 pipe )

Its not a joke, how person wan take survive like this

What could this cost in your area?

