‘See The Delicious African Salad (Abacha) I Made’ (Pics & Video)

Abacha is a delicacy loved by many. There are various different ways of preparing Abacha, in this video i used ‘ngu’ from palm fronds as the thickener. Its a healthy alternative that allows you enjoy the Abacha without upsetting your stomach especially for those with sensitive stomach.

Abacha is also known as the African salad. You can recreate this and enjoy the richness of our African heritage.

Ingredients:

Abacha

Ngu

Smoked Mackerel fish aka Titus

Kpomo

Crayfish

Ukpaka (Ugba)

Garden eggs leaves

Garden eggs

Utazi

Onions

Tomatoes

Pepper

Ehuru seeds (peel the back or grind till smooth)

Palm oil

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3Pw6q79c2Os

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related