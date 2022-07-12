‘See The Delicious African Salad (Abacha) I Made’ (Pics & Video)

Abacha is a delicacy loved by many. There are various different ways of preparing Abacha, in this video i used ‘ngu’ from palm fronds as the thickener. Its a healthy alternative that allows you enjoy the Abacha without upsetting your stomach especially for those with sensitive stomach.
Abacha is also known as the African salad. You can recreate this and enjoy the richness of our African heritage.
Ingredients:
Abacha
Ngu
Smoked Mackerel fish aka Titus
Kpomo
Crayfish
Ukpaka (Ugba)
Garden eggs leaves
Garden eggs
Utazi
Onions
Tomatoes
Pepper
Ehuru seeds (peel the back or grind till smooth)
Palm oil