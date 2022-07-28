See The First Ladies To Be Honoured At Int’l Women Power Conference 2022 In Abuja

*Oyo, Akwa Ibom, Kebbi, Sokoto First Ladies, Others To Be Honoured At Int’l Women Power Conference*

The First Lady of Oyo State, Tamunominini Makinde, her Akwa Ibom counterpart, Mrs. Martha Udom Emmanuel, the First Lady of Kebbi State, Dr. Zainab Bagudu, and wife of Sokoto state Governor, Maryam Mairo Aminu will be honoured with Governor’s Wife Impact and Compassionate Award.

They will be honoured at the 2022 International Women Power Conference Africa with the theme, “Revisiting Global Agenda 1995 For Gender Equality”.

The event is scheduled to take place on Friday, July 29, 2022 at Ladi Kwali Hall of Sheraton Hotel Abuja.

African most outstanding women in leadership will also be awarded at the event. They include a former member of the National Assembly, Hon. Nnenna Ijeoma Elendu Ukeje, President, When In Need Foundation (WIN),USA, Chief Chetachi Nwoga-Ecton and others.

The APC National Women Leader, Dr. Betta Edu, will speak on the topic, “Institutional Mechanism for the advancement of women: The Political Parties in perspectives.

First Lady of Cross River State, Dr. Linda Ayade will be the Keynote Speaker as well as an awardee in the Governor’s Wife Impact and Compassionate Award category.

The founder Queen Adenike Tejuosho Foundation, Dr Halimat Adenike Tejuosho, will equally be honoured in the category of Africa most outstanding women in leadership.

Other award categories include, Most Influential Women in Media Award, Young Future Female Voices in Africa, Most Influential Women in Hospitality/Tourism Africa, Most Outstanding 40 and Under CEOs in Africa and He4She Honours, celebrating men who are supporting women to succeed.

The event is being organized by the President & Founder Nigeria Goodwill Ambassodor Awards, African CEO Merit Award and African Leading Women Coference & Awards, Amb. Chris Odey.

He said women are doing a lot in service of their fatherland not just in Nigeria but entire African Continent.

This award he said is aimed at appreciating their efforts and encouraging them to do more.

