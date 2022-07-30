See The Moment Peter Obi Was Introduced In Dunamis Church By Dr Becky Eneche

Peter Obi is live at the Dunamis Glory Dome Abuja, as Dr. Pst. Enenche holds Judgemental praise conference for Nigeria.

Dr Becky Eneche introduce him to the congratulations.
You need to see the shout of joy .

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=covfZuKDM_0

