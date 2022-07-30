See The Nsala (White) Soup That Will Make You Keep Asking For More (Photos, Video)

Nsala soup is one soups that you can’t get enough of. It’s easy to prepare and yet so rich and very tasty.

Have you eaten Nsala soup before?

In this video, I showed detailed procedures of how to make Nsala soup with fresh chicken and fresh cat fish with Utazi leaves the Anambra style. You can alternate with any protein of your choice but it comes out better with fresh produce.

Ingredients:

Fresh hard Chicken

Fresh Cat Fish

Yam (fot thickening)

Pepper

Crayfish

Okpei

Utazi leaves

Uziza seeds

Uda seed

Salt

Seasoning

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CltMHqGhrnc

