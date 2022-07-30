See The Nsala (White) Soup That Will Make You Keep Asking For More (Photos, Video)

Nsala soup is one soups that you can’t get enough of. It’s easy to prepare and yet so rich and very tasty.
Have you eaten Nsala soup before?
In this video, I showed detailed procedures of how to make Nsala soup with fresh chicken and fresh cat fish with Utazi leaves the Anambra style. You can alternate with any protein of your choice but it comes out better with fresh produce.
Ingredients:
Fresh hard Chicken
Fresh Cat Fish
Yam (fot thickening)
Pepper
Crayfish
Okpei
Utazi leaves
Uziza seeds
Uda seed
Salt
Seasoning