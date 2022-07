See the Resignation letter written by a Rivers APC member that got People talking.

A Rivers State APC member named, Emmanuel Chimenen Gilead wrote a simple letter that he is resigning from the All Progressive Congress, APC but the contents of the letter have got people cracking.

He wrote

“Dear Chairman no vex, i say make I tell you say I no do again, I don tuwama (leave) from una social club.

“I don wash my hands commot from una party, Bye Bye”

