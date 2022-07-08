‘See What A Lady Sent To Me Just Because I Didn’t Call Her For 3 Days’

I swear with my life that I didn’t do anything to this lady, but she sent me this text just because i didn’t call her for almost 4days now due to my busy schedule. The last time we saw was on sunday, i took her out on a date and dropped her at home after wards, since I dropped her off that sunday, we didn’t talk again. Though I don’t really Love her ooo, just whiling away time with her. But I have never for a day showed her that I don’t love her, I’ve been so nice and loving to her.
