Senator Ademola Adeleke Constitutes Transition Committee

Press Release

26/07/2022

ADELEKE CONSTITUTES TRANSITION COMMITTEE

The Governor-Elect of Osun State, Senator Nurudeen Jackson Ademola Adeleke has constituted a 37-member Transition Committee to facilitate a smooth transition between the incumbent and the newly elected administration in the state.

A statement issued by the Media office of the Governor-elect disclosed that the Transition Committee is made up of seasoned technocrats, present and former public office holders and experts from a diverse field of endeavour including the Academics, Finance, Law, Engineering, Labour, Local Government administration and the Media.

The Committee is to be Chaired by a Doctor of Nuclear Medicine and a Fellow of the Euro Institute of Reticulo-endothelial Biology & Medicare, Dr Muyiwa Oladimeji while the Director-General of Ademola Adeleke Campaign Organisation Hon. Sunday Bisi will serve as Deputy Chairman.

The Secretary of the Transition committee is a serving member of the House of Representatives who is also a legal practitioner, Representative Bamidele Salam and will be assisted by a Project management expert, Sir Adekunle Adepoju.

The Transition Committee will be inaugurated by the Governor-elect on Thursday.

Signed:

Oladele Bamiji Hob

Media Director

Peoples Democratic Party

Osun State Chapter.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related