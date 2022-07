Senator Bassey Albert has officially joined the Young Progressives Party (YPP). He resigned from the PDP over the weekend.

Photos show Albert and wife, Imaobong with Apostle Nyeneime Andy, guber candidate of YPP who is said to be the senator’s placeholder.

TheMail learnt from well placed sources within Albert’s camp that the former Commissioner for Finance will contest for the Akwa Ibom governorship seat in 2023 under the YPP.

