Senator Datti Baba-Ahmed Said That Gay People Should Be Killed (Video)

There is currently an uproar on Nigerian social media after an old video of the vice presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Senator Datti Baba-Ahmed, saying that gay people should be killed resurfaced on Friday night.

Senator Datti Baba-Ahmed was speaking during a debate in the Senate over the Same-Sex Marriage Prohibition Bill in 2011. He said:

Actually, such elements in society should be killed.



Here is the video (start from the 2:07 minute mark).

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EzqRdnVKPb8

Channels TV has blocked the video from showing on Nairaland, but click “Watch on YouTube” and you can watch the video there.

The video has led to the following reactions.

1) Ose Anenih is a member of the PDP and son of former minister, Anthony Anenih

2 & 3) Ikhide Ikheloa is a famous author

