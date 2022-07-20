Senator Magnus Abe Dumps APC To Pursue Rivers Governorship Ambition

H.E Alhaji Abdullahi Adamu,

National Chairman,

All Progressives Congress (APC),

Buhari House,

F.C.T Abuja.

Dear Sir,

MEMBERSHIP RESIGNATION

I wish to tender my resignation of membership of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

My decision to quit is not unconnected with Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s seeming unwillingness to negotiate with me since he expects me to remain in the APC. Hence my resolve to seek alternative platform to actualize my Gubernatorial Ambition in Rivers State.

I feel it is time to move on with my Ambition, having served this country as Lawmaker in the Rivers State House of Assembly, SSG of Rivers State, and Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Let me also use this moment to thank my teeming supporters, and some of those that defected from the APC, for standing by me in all these years, more importantly *H.E Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.*

In the coming days, I shall tell Nigerians my next political decision.

Thank you.

Signed:

SEN. MAGNUS NGEI ABE

Cc:

Ward 16 Chairman,

Gokana LGA.

Cc:

Party Chairman

Rivers State Chairman

