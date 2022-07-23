SERAP To Atiku, Obi, Others: Publish Your Assets – Sowore Reacts

The Socio-Economic Rights And Accountability Project (SERAP), a non-partisan and legal Advocacy organisation has urged Presidential Candidates of Political Parties in the 2023 election to publish the details of their assets as well as publicly reject vote buying.

SERAP via tweet called out Peter Obi (LP), Atiku Abubakar (PDP), Bola Tinubu (APC), Rabiu Kwankwaso (NNPP), Malik Ado-Ibrahim (YPP), Omoyele Sowore (AAC) and Dumebi Kachikwu (ADC).

Only Omoyele Sowore of the African Action Congress (AAC) has taken up the challenge as at now.

Dear @PeterObi Ahead of the February 2023 presidential election, we’re again calling on you to show leadership by urgently publishing details of your assets and publicly rejecting vote-buying and electoral bribery before and during the elections.



Dear @atiku Ahead of the February 2023 presidential election, we’re again calling on you to show leadership by urgently publishing details of your assets and publicly rejecting vote-buying and electoral bribery before and during the elections.



Dear @officialABAT Ahead of the February 2023 presidential election, we’re again calling on you to show leadership by urgently publishing details of your assets and publicly rejecting vote-buying and electoral bribery before and during the elections.



Dear @KwankwasoRM Ahead of the February 2023 presidential election, we’re again calling on you to show leadership by urgently publishing details of your assets and publicly rejecting vote-buying and electoral bribery before and during the elections.



Dear @realMalikAdo Ahead of the February 2023 presidential election, we’re again calling on you to show leadership by urgently publishing details of your assets and publicly rejecting vote-buying and electoral bribery before and during the elections.



Dear @YeleSowore Ahead of the February 2023 presidential election, we’re again calling on you to show leadership by urgently publishing details of your assets and publicly rejecting vote-buying and electoral bribery before and during the elections.



Dear @DumebiKachikwu Ahead of the February 2023 presidential election, we’re again calling on you to show leadership by urgently publishing details of your assets and publicly rejecting vote-buying and electoral bribery before and during the elections.

Omoyele Sowore replied almost immediately:

I have 2 used cars: a Toyota Camry & Lexus RX 350, a home in my village worth maybe N5m, three iPhones, a Galaxy Note 10 Lite (if you could call those assets), SaharaReporters Media Group ( don’t know the worth as of today), a four bedroom bungalow in New Jersey & nothing more!

I reject vote-buying on or before 2023 election date.

