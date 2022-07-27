SERAP To Sue FG & Governor Udom Over Inibehe Effiong’s Sentence

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) said it will sue Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom state President Muhammadu Buhari-led federal government over the sentence of human rights lawyer, Ihibehe Effiong.

The group made this disclosure in a statement issued via its verified Twitter handle on Wednesday.

The statement reads, “We’re suing Akwa Ibom State Governor Udom Emmanuel and the Buhari administration over the unlawful detention of human rights lawyer Inibehe Effiong, and the apparent misuse of the justice system.”

Recall that the Chief Judge of Akwa Ibom State, Ekaette Obot had sentenced Effiong to one-month in prison.

Prior to his sentence, Effiong was handling a case for his client before Justice Obot’s court in Uyo.

Effiong claimed in a tweet that he was sentenced to Uyo prison by Justice Obot for defending Leo Ekpenyong in a libel suit filed by Governor Udom Emmanuel.

Justice Obot in previous proceedings had ordered court officials to temporarily seize phones from reporters and others in the courtroom.



