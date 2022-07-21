Sesame Street’s Rosita Ignores Black Kids At Park, Causes Outrage In U.S. – (Video)

Sesame Street has been slammed as racist after video surfaced of a character actor in costume seemingly ignoring two young black girls wanting to say hello.

A mom, who goes by __jodiii__ on Instagram, said her daughters were ‘blatantly told no’ when they tried to confront Rosita, a bilingual Muppet character from Mexico, at the Sesame Place amusement park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on Saturday.

A nine-second clip of the encounter shows the two girls eagerly reaching out toward Rosita, who then visibly dismisses them as she walks by.

Their mom claims the actor then proceeded to ‘hug the little white girl next to us.’

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k9K0gmDTHVo [YouTube]

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11032529/Attorney-girls-ignored-Rosita-Sesame-Place-refuses-believe-actor-didnt-them.html?ito=social-facebook

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related