Several Escaped Inmates From Kuje Prison Attack Recaptured (Photos)

The Nigerian Correctional Services, NCS has successfully recaptured several Inmates that escaped during a Terror Attack on Kuje Prison.[/b]

POLITICS NIGERIA earlier reported that [b]hundreds of inmates escaped after gunmen suspected to be Ansaru Terrorists stormed the facility on Tuesday night with bombs and heavy gunfire.

Speaking on the matter, Defense Minister, Bashir Magashi revealed that all Boko Haram Inmates at the Facility escaped. Addressing newsmen after taking an assessment tour of the facility, the Minister said the attack started around 10:30pm with heavy gunfire and explosions.

He said they came in their numbers, gained entrance into the prison and released some of the inmates who are now at large adding that some had been recaptured.

“Very soon, we will give you the correct figure of the inmates that were taken, aside that, we are trying to see what we can do to ensure that all escapees are returned.

“The prison is accommodating about 994 inmates, over 600 escaped and many have been recaptured and brought back to the prison.

“Maybe by the close of the day, more will have been captured and returned.

“I think everything is under control and the people who came to do this activity, from the records, we believe they belong to a particular group.

“Most likely, they are Boko Haram members because we have a sizeable number of Boko Haram suspects in detention, and presently we cannot locate any of them.”

Below are photos of the recaptured Inmates being returned to the Facility;

