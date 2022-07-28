Seyi Tinubu Inadvertently Exposes ‘Money Inducements’ Agenda At Campaign Meeting

Seyi Tinubu, a promoter and child of Bola Ahmed Tinubu, posted a picture on Instagram and deleted it after it implicated him in monetary inducement on Wednesday.

When zoomed, the now deleted picture showed “Money Inducements” on the whiteboard bearing items on the agenda at Tuesday’s strategy meeting Seyi attended at a youth campaign office in Abuja.

Seyi Tinubu’s Instagram post

Seyi tagged the post “My Tuesday #BAT #MyDayInPic #Abuja #YouthCampaignOffice”. His post accumulated 3,258 likes and 172 comments before he deleted it.

Bola, a former Governor of Lagos State, is the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for the upcoming 2023 presidential election. He has had a string of criminal allegations and charges levelled against him.

Among the items on the agenda board was “The New Electoral Act“, a recent improvement on the existing Nigerian electoral laws aimed at curbing malpractices. The two items on the agenda are easy to connect, as monetary inducement is one of the electoral crimes Nigerians expect the new act to curb.

The APC was among the parties that bought votes in the Ekiti governorship election in June. Eyewitnesses also accused the party of monetary inducement in the just concluded governorship election in Osun State.

Justice Inyang Ekwo of a Federal High Court in Abuja recently ordered Usman Baba Alkali, the Inspector-General of Police, to investigate Bola for perjury.



https://fij.ng/article/seyi-tinubu-inadvertently-exposes-money-inducements-agenda-at-tinubu-campaign-meeting/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related