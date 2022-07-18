Share Your Unemployment Experience

I have been laid off once and fired once. And I also survived 2 mass layoffs.

None of those experiences felt good. When I was let go the first time, I panicked because I had no savings.

I spent 3 months unemployed.

The second time, I had savings and spent 5 months unemployed. But I survived both times and actually moved into better roles.

Today, I’m grateful that I had those experience even though I was devastated in those moments.

They pushed me to the next level in my career each time. To everyone being affected by layoffs, please take the time to breathe.

Evaluate what you really want out of your next opportunity.

And keep your head up.

Something better is coming!

