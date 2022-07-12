She Is Nice But Gets Vulgar When Angry

Hey Guys,

I’ll make this quick.

I met this lady sometime in December and we got dating in march this year. She’s really nice, her parents are well to do so she doesn’t really bugs me for anything although we go on dates occasionally and gift each other stuffs.

the thing is I have some reservations about everything due to some reasons.

The thing is she just agrees with everything I say. For example, we were discussing about intimacy and she was like anything that makes me Happy is what gets her satisfied.

The major thing giving me concern is when she gets angry she can say a whole lot of really really hurtful things but when she is normal, she apologizes for them saying she doesn’t know what came over her.

I have intentions of settling down with her but it somewhat feels too good to be true. I don’t know if I’m looking at it from a place of previous hurt but I’m trying to be as logical as possible.

What do you guys think I should do ejoor?

