She Loves You But You Don’t Feel Same Way, Yet You Keep Using Her? That’s Risky

Lemme explain what I mean…

Guys: If you’ve gained any experience in previous relationships you should understand exactly what I am talking about…. and if you are a newbie in this relationship thing… Read inbetween the lines of this quick thread.

A typical male gender will always look to exploit and take advantage of a lady who’s in love with him especially when he does not feel exactly desame way about her.

Listen… a woman who’s in love can be very dangerous, when I say dangerous, I mean dangerous enough to the point of sticking a sharp knife into your gut while you are sleeping… killing you.

A woman in love can as well do anything to show and express it to you, she would slave for you if she has to… but understand that she has to sacrifice everything she has preserved almost all her life until she met you, she had to let her guards down and shattered all her walls for you to come through… sometimes she gave up her most reserved and treasured virtue and dignity just for you… she emptied herself, lost herself and practically poured her life into you because you’ve formed a very important part of her existence.

If a woman loves you and you know she’s not lying about it, but you don’t feel same way, the best thing to do is to leave, try to let her know quickly.

That would be the matured thing to do, don’t see it as an easy pass to mess her up and dump her.

Most guys haven’t had it nice after they abused the love of a woman towards them. Most women are still on a revenge mission because of that and they become almost cold and hardened until they have you suffer desame pain.

A woman doesn’t heal easily as Most guys would, especially if she’s in love…

